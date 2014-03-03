Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Getting The Most Out Of Conferences

by Brought to you by ACS Careers
March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Attending conferences can offer numerous benefits for a working professional. You can catch up on the latest developments in your field, seek input from colleagues on projects you’re working on, or just take a break from the daily routine of the lab. And if you invest in a little preparation, conferences can also help you advance in your career and increase your standing in the scientific community. Here are a few things you can do to capitalize on every opportunity that a conference has to offer.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Attending a professional conference can bring many benefits beyond learning about new research.
Attending a conference.
Credit: Shutterstock
Attending a professional conference can bring many benefits beyond learning about new research.

STUDY THE PROGRAM. Read through the conference program before heading to the meeting, and determine which technical sessions and social events you want to attend. Some may require early registration and payment, but others will be more flexible. Also include any drop-in sessions in your calendar so you’ll have the information handy when it comes time to plan your day.

SET YOUR SCHEDULE. Search your address book for friends and colleagues who live in the city where the conference will be held. They might even be attending the same conference. Contact them in advance, and arrange to get together for dinner, drinks, or coffee. Although you’ll want to leave some free time for spontaneous activities, you’ll also want to take advantage of the geographic proximity to reconnect with an old friend or colleague. A few minutes spent chatting with someone in person can provide more information, and a stronger connection, than many months of e-mails or phone calls.

UPDATE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILES. You will be meeting many new people at the conference, and you’ll want to make a good first impression. Freshen up your social media profiles on LinkedIn, the ACS Network, and other sites. Read your profiles as if you knew nothing about yourself, and think about whether they describe the professional you have become, including your technical and nontechnical skills and interests.

PREPARE BUSINESS CARDS. When you meet someone new, you’ll want to give that person a business card so that you can stay in touch. Make sure you have enough cards to last the entire meeting, and make sure the information on the card is accurate and complete. In addition to addresses, many business cards include bullet points listing areas of expertise. Also, don’t be afraid to include information on both sides of the card.

PRACTICE YOUR ELEVATOR PITCH. When you meet someone new, they’ll likely want to know more about you. Although your name tag will display your name and institution, you’ll need to prepare an answer that goes beyond your job title. Sum up who you are and what you can do in a couple of sentences, and make your pitch both succinct and memorable.

Conferences are a great way to learn about the latest scientific developments while building your connections. By preparing for conferences ahead of time and actively seeking opportunities when you’re there, you can greatly enhance your personal and professional outcome.

Get Involved In The Discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to optimize for a conference—from a distance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Networking for introverts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Business cards in the time of COVID-19

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE