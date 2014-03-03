Givaudan Will Buy Ingredients Maker

Givaudan is negotiating to buy Soliance, a maker of cosmetic ingredients derived from plants and microorganisms. It hopes to complete a deal by midyear. Soliance had sales of $27 million last year and employs 77 people in Pomacle and Ile Grande, France. Best known as a maker of flavors and fragrances, Givaudan has developed a line of skin- and hair-care ingredients that it expects Soliance will bolster. Givaudan says the acquisition will also strengthen its cosmetic ingredients research capabilities.
