India’s Ranbaxy Halts Two Troubled Plants

Ranbaxy Laboratories has put all shipments on hold at plants producing active pharmaceutical ingredients in Toansa and Dewas, India. The firm says it voluntarily made the decision to examine processes and controls at the facilities. Products from the two sites have been banned from the U.S. since January when FDA found manufacturing deficiencies at the plants. FDA earlier banned products made at Ranbaxy’s plant in Mohali, India. Japanese drug firm Daiichi Sankyo is Ranbaxy’s majority owner.
