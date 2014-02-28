Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Informing The Climate Debate

Report: National Academy of Sciences and Royal Society lay out climate-change science for the public

by Cheryl Hogue
February 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
An NAS-Royal Society report explains why sea ice is declining in the Arctic but not the Antarctic.
Photo of a mother polar bear and cub walking on ice floe in the Arctic Ocean, north of Svalbard, Norway.
Credit: Shutterstock
An NAS-Royal Society report explains why sea ice is declining in the Arctic but not the Antarctic.

The National Academy of Sciences has teamed up with its U.K. counterpart, the Royal Society, to produce a different kind of climate-change report. Instead of NAS’s traditional report that is densely packed with erudite commentary aimed at a technical audience, this new publication is written in easy-to-understand language and intended for the broader public.

“As two of the world’s leading scientific bodies, we feel a responsibility to evaluate and explain what is known about climate change,” NAS President Ralph J. Cicerone says. The report is for citizens, teachers, and leaders in business and government.

The joint report released last week considers 20 subjects often brought up in public debate over climate-change science. The report explains, for example, how scientists know that recent climate change is largely caused by human activity and why some winters and summers are cold even though the world as a whole is warming. It also examines sea-level rise, ocean acidification, and the role the sun has played in climate change during recent decades.

“Further climate change is inevitable,” the report says. It offers actions that governments and individuals could take in response but does not endorse any of them. Choices include waiting for changes to occur and accepting loss, damage, and suffering; limiting greenhouse gas emissions; and pursuing as-yet-unproven geoengineering efforts. The latter include using aerosols to reduce the amount of sunlight entering the atmosphere.

“We have enough evidence to warrant action being taken on climate change,” Royal Society President Sir Paul Nurse says. “It is now time for the public debate to move forward to discuss what we can do to limit the impact on our lives and those of future generations.”

The report was sponsored by the Sackler U.S.-U.K. Scientific Forum, a partnership between NAS and the Royal Society that is funded by U.S. philanthropists Raymond and Beverly Sackler.

In contrast to the NAS-Royal Society report, the public policy statement on climate change by the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, recommends specific actions. These include maintaining federal funding for research on climate change and the development of subsidies, taxes, and regulatory incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The statement also calls for an increase in public and private investments in energy technologies including conservation, carbon sequestration, and non-fossil-fuel energy sources.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE