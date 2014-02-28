Informing The Climate Debate

The National Academy of Sciences has teamed up with its U.K. counterpart, the Royal Society, to produce a different kind of climate-change report. Instead of NAS’s traditional report that is densely packed with erudite commentary aimed at a technical audience, this new publication is written in easy-to-understand language and intended for the broader public.

“As two of the world’s leading scientific bodies, we feel a responsibility to evaluate and explain what is known about climate change,” NAS President Ralph J. Cicerone says. The report is for citizens, teachers, and leaders in business and government.

The joint report released last week considers 20 subjects often brought up in public debate over climate-change science. The report explains, for example, how scientists know that recent climate change is largely caused by human activity and why some winters and summers are cold even though the world as a whole is warming. It also examines sea-level rise, ocean acidification, and the role the sun has played in climate change during recent decades.

“Further climate change is inevitable,” the report says. It offers actions that governments and individuals could take in response but does not endorse any of them. Choices include waiting for changes to occur and accepting loss, damage, and suffering; limiting greenhouse gas emissions; and pursuing as-yet-unproven geoengineering efforts. The latter include using aerosols to reduce the amount of sunlight entering the atmosphere.

“We have enough evidence to warrant action being taken on climate change,” Royal Society President Sir Paul Nurse says. “It is now time for the public debate to move forward to discuss what we can do to limit the impact on our lives and those of future generations.”

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The report was sponsored by the Sackler U.S.-U.K. Scientific Forum, a partnership between NAS and the Royal Society that is funded by U.S. philanthropists Raymond and Beverly Sackler.