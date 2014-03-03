Japan’s Toray Sets Up Saudi Water Venture

Toray Industries and local partner Abunayyan Holdings have formed a 50-50 venture that will spend $80 million on a plant in Saudi Arabia to produce reverse-osmosis water treatment membranes. The plant is expected to open next year. Demand for membranes used in desalination and water-recycling plants is strong in the Middle East and northern Africa, Toray says. The new plant will be similar to Toray facilities in California, Japan, and China.
