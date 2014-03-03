Postdoc-To-Faculty Workshop Seeks Applicants

Postdocs interested in a faculty position in the chemical sciences are invited to apply for ACS’s Postdoc-to-Faculty Workshop, which will take place on Aug. 8–9, in San Francisco, prior to the fall 2014 ACS national meeting.
The workshop will compare positions and expectations in undergraduate and graduate chemistry departments; provide assistance with and feedback on teaching philosophies and research statements; and present strategies for balancing scholarship, teaching, and service expectations with life outside academia. The workshop will also help participants create a network of early-career faculty members and mentors who can guide newly minted faculty members and introduce interactive teaching models and related resources to facilitate their incorporation.
The deadline for applications is April 28. Female applicants are additionally encouraged to apply for the Dan Su Travel Award. This competitive award will be given to the top four female applicants. For more information, visit www.acs.org/p2f or e-mail postdoc@acs.org.
