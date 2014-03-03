Sanofi And Ardelyx Sign Licensing Deal

Ardelyx has agreed to license its phosphate transport NaP2b inhibitor program to Sanofi for an undisclosed up-front sum. The deal includes development and regulatory milestones that could be worth $198 million. The inhibition of NaP2b should be useful for treating hyperphosphatemia, or elevated serum phosphate, in patients with chronic kidney disease, according to Ardelyx. Sanofi will have responsibility for development efforts. “Sanofi’s R&D and commercial capabilities in phosphate management are rivaled by no other company,” says Ardelyx CEO Mike Raab.
