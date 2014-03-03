Sustainable Food Tool Kit Now Available

ACS has developed a new Web-based tool kit that highlights problems and possible solutions related to developing a sustainable and nutritious global food supply.
The Sustainable Food tool kit provides links to dozens of ACS resources, including journal articles, press releases, congressional briefings, news articles in C&EN, videos, podcasts, and social media posts related to sustainable food topics.
The Sustainable Food tool kit is one of five ACS tool kits that help ACS members and the general public understand and communicate how chemistry can be involved in finding solutions to national and global challenges. Other tool kits address global climate science, sustainable sources of energy, the quest for a sustainable supply of freshwater, and federal R&D funding.
