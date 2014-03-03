Teijin Supplies NYC Cab Partitions

Teijin and a Nissan subsidiary have jointly developed plastic glazing made from polycarbonate resin for use as security partitions in New York City taxicabs. Polycarbonate is preferable to acrylic, a competing material, because it is less flammable and offers better impact resistance, Teijin claims. But until now, security partition suppliers had not been able to create smooth and distortion-free polycarbonate surfaces, the company notes. The partitions will go into Nissan’s NV200 taxi vans.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter