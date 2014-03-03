Two Manufacturing Hubs Named

President Barack Obama announced last week the details of two new manufacturing innovation institutes. A Detroit consortium focusing on lightweight and modern metals manufacturing will be led by EWI, a company with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. A Chicago-area group led by the research collaborative UI Labs will research new digital manufacturing and design technologies. Some $140 million from the Department of Defense will be matched by nonfederal sources to support the two institutes, which are part of a larger Administration push to bring together companies, academia, and government to work on major research problems facing the manufacturing industry (C&EN, Feb. 24, page 26). These institutes will join two other consortia on additive manufacturing and power electronics that are already up and running. Last week the President also announced the start of a competitive bidding process to select the group that will lead one of four additional institutes he’s pledged to create this year. That institute will focus on manufacturing advanced fiber-reinforced polymer composites. The Administration has asked Congress to authorize and support this network of manufacturing innovation institutes, but lawmakers have yet to do so.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter