Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Forensic Method Detects Dangerous Designer Drug

Toxicology: Laboratories can now test urine samples for acetyl fentanyl, an emerging drug linked to overdose deaths

by Olga Kuchment
January 16, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

New And Deadly
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikicommons
The synthetic opioid acetyl fentanyl has been linked to dozens of fatal drug overdoses.
Structure of acetyl fentanyl
Credit: Wikicommons
The synthetic opioid acetyl fentanyl has been linked to dozens of fatal drug overdoses.

In spring 2013, a cluster of drug overdose deaths baffled Rhode Island toxicologists for weeks. They finally identified the culprit, a synthetic drug called acetyl fentanyl. Currently, there are no validated methods for measuring this compound in human samples, and standard forensic drug tests provide conflicting results. Now, a team has designed a new toxicology test that can detect low concentrations of acetyl fentanyl (Anal. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ac4036197).

Acetyl fentanyl is an analog of the opioid fentanyl, a potent prescription painkiller. Sixty-four deaths in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania have now been linked to the substance. The Centers for Disease Control and the Drug Enforcement Administration have since issued alerts on acetyl fentanyl, which has never been approved for human use and is regulated as a controlled substance analog.

Jeffery H. Moran of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and his colleagues wanted a procedure that would allow them to identify and measure acetyl fentanyl and its predicted metabolite, acetyl norfentanyl, in urine. First, researchers from Cayman Chemical on Moran’s team synthesized the two compounds for use in testing. Then, drawing on studies of fentanyl, Moran’s team spiked samples of human urine with the synthesized compounds. Next the researchers ran the samples through a cation exchange cartridge to remove most of the other components of urine. This step allowed for the separation and detection of ultralow levels of the target compounds by liquid chromatography and tandem mass spectrometry.

Their method could detect as little as 1 ng of acetyl fentanyl per mL—a concentration one twenty-thousandth of what might be expected in a urine sample from an overdose victim. The detection method showed high accuracy and precision, and could be reproduced at most toxicology labs, Moran says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon nanotube sensor detects nitrosamines in the air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device uses carbon nanotubes to detect marijuana in human breath
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New method for field detection of fentanyl

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE