Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Aptamers Recognize Small-Molecule Targets

Strategy for designing nucleic acid sequences that bind sugars and amino acids could lead to biosensors for these small metabolites

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 29, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Milan Stojanovic
Method selects aptamers that bind a complex of a synthetic receptor (blue) and a small molecule (red).
Top, a ribbon, a c-shaped blue blob, and a red ovoid. Bottom, the blue blob is engulfing the red ovoid and the ribbon is wrapped around it.
Credit: Milan Stojanovic
Method selects aptamers that bind a complex of a synthetic receptor (blue) and a small molecule (red).

Aptamers—folded oligonucleotides designed to bind a ligand of interest—are often used to make biosensors. But finding high-affinity, selective aptamers for very small molecules such as simple sugars or amino acids can be tough because such molecules often lack functional groups for the aptamers to grab onto. Researchers at Columbia University have found a way around this problem. The resulting aptamers could be used to make sensitive biosensors that can, for example, detect the low concentrations of glucose found in hypoglycemic individuals.

Researchers typically screen libraries of aptamers to select ones that bind an isolated small molecule. Instead, Milan N. Stojanovic, Tilla S. Worgall, and coworkers select aptamers that recognize complexes of synthetic receptors bound to those molecules (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2058). In this way, they developed one set of aptamers that differentiates the sugars glucose, fructose, and galactose and another set of aptamers that distinguishes the amino acids phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine.

To identify the sugar-specific aptamers, they selected nucleic acid sequences that bind complexes of the sugars with a boronic acid-containing receptor. For the amino acids, they used an organometallic rhodium complex as the receptor. “The method is truly general in that almost any organic receptor can have its selectivity and affinity improved,” Stojanovic says.

The sensors could have important clinical applications. The glucose sensor, for example, is suitable for measuring the low glucose levels associated with hypoglycemia. The researchers also used the phenylalanine aptamer to measure the amino acid in human serum. Sensors based on the aptamer could give individuals with the metabolic disorder phenylketonuria a way to monitor their phenylalanine levels.

The researchers are using the method to develop aptamers for other tough-to-distinguish targets, such as lipids. They are also looking for aptamers that can detect the branched-chain amino acids valine, leucine, and isoleucine.

The method is “an elegant, novel approach that can be used to create aptamers for small molecular targets” that have limited functional groups, says Yingfu Li, an aptamer expert at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. “This will significantly expand our ability to develop aptamers for diverse small-molecule targets.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamer-based lactate sensor can monitor metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamers For Small Molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lamprey Antibodies Snag Sugars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE