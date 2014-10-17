Advertisement

Environment

Soybeans Treated With Neonicotinoid Pesticides Offer Few Benefits, EPA Says

Alternative chemicals, more effective insect controls are available

by Britt E. Erickson
October 17, 2014
Neonicotinoid seed treatments intended to control insects provide negligible benefits to soybean production, says a new analysis from the Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA expedited its review because of growing concerns that neonicotinoid pesticides are linked with a decline in bee populations. About a third of the soybeans planted in the U.S. each year are treated with neonicotinoid pesticides before planting, according to EPA. The agency approved this specific use in 2004.

“In most cases there is no difference in soybean yield when soybean seed was treated with neonicotinoids versus not receiving any insect control treatment,” says the analysis, which was released on Oct. 16.

Neonicotinoid seed treatments give protection to soybean leaves for the plant’s first three to four weeks. But, EPA points out, this isn’t when some pests targeted by the treatment, such as the soybean aphid, are the most active.

“Alternative insecticides applied as sprays are available and effective” against soybean pests, EPA says. Such alternatives are comparable in cost with neonicotinoid treatments, the agency notes.

A little more than 1 million lb of neonicotinoid pesticides were used to treat soybeans over the five-year period, 2008–12, according to EPA, and the two neonicotinoids most widely used are imidacloprid and thiamethoxam.

EPA plans to seek public comments on its analysis of the benefits of neonicotinoid seed treatments for soybeans. The agency will consider the input as it moves ahead with its assessment. EPA is giving a high priority to its reevaluation of neonicotinoids because of increasing concerns about the decline of bees and other pollinators.

The review could lead EPA to cancel or restrict certain uses for neonicotinoid pesticides.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

