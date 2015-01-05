2015 Joint Great Lakes/Central Regional Meeting

Calls for papers have been issued for the 2015 American Chemical Society Joint Great Lakes/Central Regional Meeting (JGLCRM). Cohosted by the Kalamazoo Section in the Great Lakes Region and the Western Michigan Section in the Central Region, the meeting will be held Wednesday through Saturday, May 27–30. Mark your calendar to participate along with more than 1,000 other chemists at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and the DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. Details can be found on the meeting website at jglcrm2015.com.
“Chemistry–A Grand Enterprise” is the meeting theme, with a focus on “Food, Health & the Environment.” The technical program will include highlights such as fermentation, food chemistry, medicinal chemistry, radical reactions in organic synthesis, and undergraduate teaching, among others.
Scott Denmark of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will be the plenary speaker, with Joan Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame and Dustin Mergott of Eli Lilly & Co. delivering keynote addresses.
The Awards Banquet on the evening of Friday, May 29, will feature the presentation of the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching, the ACS Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the newly instituted Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3) Award, which is given to encourage and recognize successful and exemplary partnerships. ACS Past-President Thomas H. Lane will give the keynote address at the banquet.
You are invited to present your research and to attend technical sessions and social events. Submit your abstract at maps.acs.org, and visit our website at jglcrm2015.com for registration and contact information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details as they become available. Abstract submissions are due by March 30.
