Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

2015 Joint Great Lakes/Central Regional Meeting

Program set for gathering in Grand Rapids, MI

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Calls for papers have been issued for the 2015 American Chemical Society Joint Great Lakes/Central Regional Meeting (JGLCRM). Cohosted by the Kalamazoo Section in the Great Lakes Region and the Western Michigan Section in the Central Region, the meeting will be held Wednesday through Saturday, May 27–30. Mark your calendar to participate along with more than 1,000 other chemists at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and the DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. Details can be found on the meeting website at jglcrm2015.com.

“Chemistry–A Grand Enterprise” is the meeting theme, with a focus on “Food, Health & the Environment.” The technical program will include highlights such as fermentation, food chemistry, medicinal chemistry, radical reactions in organic synthesis, and undergraduate teaching, among others.

Scott Denmark of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will be the plenary speaker, with Joan Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame and Dustin Mergott of Eli Lilly & Co. delivering keynote addresses.

The Awards Banquet on the evening of Friday, May 29, will feature the presentation of the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching, the ACS Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the newly instituted Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3) Award, which is given to encourage and recognize successful and exemplary partnerships. ACS Past-President Thomas H. Lane will give the keynote address at the banquet.

You are invited to present your research and to attend technical sessions and social events. Submit your abstract at maps.acs.org, and visit our website at jglcrm2015.com for registration and contact information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details as they become available. Abstract submissions are due by March 30.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE