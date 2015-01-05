Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

January 5, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 1

Volume 93 | Issue 1
Policy

You And ACS Relevant, Energized, Committed

Scientists Applaud Thaw In U.S.-Cuba Diplomacy

Prominent researchers and organizations see many gains in normalized relations

Quantum Cascade Lasers Push Infrared Imaging Closer To The Clinic

High-intensity source could get IR imaging in clinicians’ hands by speeding up data acquisition and enabling use of cheaper, uncooled detectors

  • Materials

    For Energy Storage, MXene Materials Show Increasing Promise

    Recently discovered family of 2-D materials could one day yield high-performance batteries, flexible electronics, and more

  • Business

    Techcomp Holds Cards For All To See

    The new owner of Bruker’s gas chromatography business thrives as both manufacturer and distributor of lab instruments

  • Environment

    Accounting For Methane Emissions From Oil And Gas Wells

    Scientists, regulators, and industry are working out how to detect and deal with sources that release the most gas

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Fireflies Light Up By Controlling Oxygen

Insects conserve oxygen for bioluminescence by temporarily shutting down mitochondria

Business & Policy Concentrates

