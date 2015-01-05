Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

22nd Winter Fluorine Conference

Program set for gathering in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The American Chemical Society Division of Fluorine Chemistry will host the 22nd Winter Fluorine Conference (WFC22) in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11–16 at the TradeWinds Island Grand beach resort on the Gulf of Mexico. This biennial meeting has been going strong for 44 years with a vibrant international component, and it continues to encompass all aspects of modern fluorine chemistry. The oral technical sessions will cover organofluorine chemistry, inorganic fluorine chemistry, medicinal and bioorganic fluorine chemistry including 18F applications, fluoropolymer chemistry, industrial applications of fluorine chemistry, physical fluorine chemistry, and general fluorine chemistry. The meeting will include invited and contributed oral presentations as well as two poster sessions.

The meeting will start with a reception and a concurrent poster session on Sunday evening; another poster session concurrent with breakfast and the meeting vendor exhibition will take place on Wednesday morning. The ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by the Juhua Group Technology Center (China) will be presented to Véronique Gouverneur of the University of Oxford at the banquet on Thursday evening, followed by the award address.

Please visit the 22nd Winter Fluorine Conference website at fluorine.sites.acs.org/22ndwfc.htm for all meeting details, registration, and hotel information.

LODGING & TRAVEL. Hotel reservations can be made online at www.tradewindsresort.com/acs.aspx.

Tampa International Airport and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport are approximately 30 minutes from the TradeWinds Island Grand resort via Interstate 275.

Additional information on lodging and travel can be found on the conference website.

REGISTRATION. On-site registration for the conference will take place in the TradeWinds lobby during the following hours:

◾ Sunday, Jan. 11, 5–8 PM
◾ Monday, Jan. 12, and Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7 AM–5:30 PM
◾ Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7–10:30 AM
◾ Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 AM–5:30 PM
◾ Friday, Jan. 16, 7:30–10 AM

For additional information regarding WFC22, contact the meeting organizers at dadixon@ua.edu or the ACS regional meeting planner, Kimberly Savage, at k_savage@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 27th Winter Fluorine Conference
24th Winter Fluorine Conference
Call for papers for fluorine conference

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE