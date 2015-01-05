The American Chemical Society Division of Fluorine Chemistry will host the 22nd Winter Fluorine Conference (WFC22) in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11–16 at the TradeWinds Island Grand beach resort on the Gulf of Mexico. This biennial meeting has been going strong for 44 years with a vibrant international component, and it continues to encompass all aspects of modern fluorine chemistry. The oral technical sessions will cover organofluorine chemistry, inorganic fluorine chemistry, medicinal and bioorganic fluorine chemistry including 18F applications, fluoropolymer chemistry, industrial applications of fluorine chemistry, physical fluorine chemistry, and general fluorine chemistry. The meeting will include invited and contributed oral presentations as well as two poster sessions.
The meeting will start with a reception and a concurrent poster session on Sunday evening; another poster session concurrent with breakfast and the meeting vendor exhibition will take place on Wednesday morning. The ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by the Juhua Group Technology Center (China) will be presented to Véronique Gouverneur of the University of Oxford at the banquet on Thursday evening, followed by the award address.
Please visit the 22nd Winter Fluorine Conference website at fluorine.sites.acs.org/22ndwfc.htm for all meeting details, registration, and hotel information.
LODGING & TRAVEL. Hotel reservations can be made online at www.tradewindsresort.com/acs.aspx.
Tampa International Airport and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport are approximately 30 minutes from the TradeWinds Island Grand resort via Interstate 275.
Additional information on lodging and travel can be found on the conference website.
REGISTRATION. On-site registration for the conference will take place in the TradeWinds lobby during the following hours:
◾ Sunday, Jan. 11, 5–8 PM
◾ Monday, Jan. 12, and Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7 AM–5:30 PM
◾ Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7–10:30 AM
◾ Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 AM–5:30 PM
◾ Friday, Jan. 16, 7:30–10 AM
For additional information regarding WFC22, contact the meeting organizers at dadixon@ua.edu or the ACS regional meeting planner, Kimberly Savage, at k_savage@acs.org.
