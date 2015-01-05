89th Colloid & Surface Science Symposium

The call for papers for the 89th American Chemical Society Colloid & Surface Science Symposium has been issued. The meeting will take place on June 15–17 at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at colloids2015.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 18.
The symposium will highlight advances in colloid and surface science and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. In addition to 13 technical symposia and a poster session, the symposium will feature two plenary lectures, the Unilever Award Lecture, the Victor K. LaMer Award Lecture, and an instrument exhibition.
The symposium sessions include “Biomembranes and Cellular Mechanics”; “Capillarity, Wetting, and Particles at Fluid Interfaces”; “Colloidal Phenomena in Atypical Liquids: Ionic Liquids to Low Dielectric Liquids”; “Colloidal Principles in Environmental Systems”; “Colloidal Properties of Graphene, Nanotubes, and Low Dimensional Materials”; “Electrokinetics and Microfluidics”; “Friction, Adhesion, and Surface Forces”; “Nanomedicine”; “Nanoscale Imaging and Spectroscopy of Interfaces”; “Proteins and Polymers under Confinement or at Interfaces”; “Self- and Directed Assembly of Molecules and Particles”; and “Structure and Dynamics of Suspensions, Emulsions, and Foams” as well as a general paper session and a poster session.
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens on Jan. 5 for abstracts. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due April 6.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter