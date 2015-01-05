Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Board Actions From December Meeting

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Confalone
[+]Enlarge
Picture of ACS District III director, Pat N. Confalone.

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has approved a 2015 operating budget with projected revenues of $511.6 million—an increase of 2.7% over the projected budget for 2014—and a net contribution of $12.5 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 2.7%, which is within the board’s guidelines.

The board, which met on Dec. 6, 2014, in Arlington, Va., also approved a capital budget of $35.8 million, an increase of $9.8 million over 2014.

The board elected Pat N. Confalone as chair for 2015 and elected William F. Carroll Jr., Barbara A. Sawrey, and Kathleen M. Schulz to fill terms on its executive committee. Carroll will fill a one-year term, Sawrey will fill a two-year term, and Schulz will fill the remainder of Confalone’s two-year term.

In other actions, the board approved the proposed ACS Strategic Plan for 2015 & Beyond as well as the biennial Public Policy Priorities for 2015–16, which will guide ACS policy positions over the next two years.

The board approved a plan to establish several new ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapters in 2015.

On the recommendation of the Committee on Budget & Finance, the board voted to include funding to increase the amount ACS will provide to local sections and divisions to reimburse their councilors for travel to national meetings.

Several decisions were made about upcoming national meetings, including moving the fall 2021 national meeting from Boston to Atlanta.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Board actions from December 2022 meeting
December ACS Board actions; committee reports now available
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Board of Directors approves 2018 budget, selects board chair

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE