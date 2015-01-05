ACS Signs Cooperative Agreements

ACS has signed cooperative agreements with two international organizations, effective Jan. 1. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Canadian Society for Chemistry to promote innovation and knowledge transfer in the North American chemical industry.
The three-year agreement commits the two organizations to developing a joint action plan for facilitating cooperation among the Americas and to organizing a gathering of young scientists at their respective national meetings in 2015 or 2016.
“As good neighbors, we have shared an unspoken bond for many years,” ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt says. “This new commitment will ensure that going forward this bond continues to bear fruit for chemists in both countries as well as make both countries stronger competitors in the global chemical enterprise.”
ACS has also signed an MOU with the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS) to promote the joint contributions of U.S. and Asian chemistry in addressing global challenges.
The three-year agreement commits the two organizations to advancing knowledge and awareness of ethics within the chemical societies in the 30 Asia-Pacific countries and territories that comprise FACS. The two organizations will develop joint webinar programming, and ACS will promote and contribute to FACS meetings in Bangladesh as well as Sapporo, Japan, in 2015 and 2017, respectively. This MOU replaces an earlier three-year agreement, which expired this past August.
“Our members can gain a great deal by working together, and the world will benefit as well,” Schmidt says. “This joint commitment puts our members in a position to develop solutions for the many challenges affecting not only our regions but the lives of people everywhere on our planet.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter