Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Extreme Ultraviolet Light Source Pushes Limits Of Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy

Tabletop source eliminates need for synchrotron radiation, bringing extreme UV circular dichroism into ordinary labs

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Circular dichroism spectroscopy with light in the extreme ultraviolet region can be used to study the photoionization of chiral molecules or the magnetic properties of solids. Such experiments usually require synchrotron radiation or free-electron lasers—which generate high-intensity, broad-spectrum light—at specialized facilities. A team led by Yann Mairesse, a researcher at the Center for Intense Lasers & Applications at the University of Bordeaux, in France, has developed a tabletop extreme UV source that could bring such circular dichroism experiments into ordinary labs (Nat. Photonics 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nphoton.2014.314). The researchers focus a titanium-sapphire laser on an argon gas cell to produce various harmonic signals. By using an extreme UV polarizer, they show that the fifth harmonic generates elliptical, quasicircular, ultrashort laser pulses. By swapping argon for sulfur hexafluoride, they can extend the spectral range of the light source. They used the modified source for photoelectron circular dichroism of the enantiomers of fenchone, a well-characterized chiral cyclic ketone natural product. The ultrashort pulses make the light source suitable for time-resolved measurements.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE