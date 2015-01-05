Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Hanford Tank Leaks Increase

by Jeff Johnson
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DOE/Wikipedia
Some of the tanks holding radioactive waste at the Hanford Site, shown in this historic photo, are leaking.
Historic photo showing tank farm at DOE’s Hanford (Wash.) nuclear site. The tanks hold radioactive waste from nuclear weapon building.
Credit: DOE/Wikipedia
Some of the tanks holding radioactive waste at the Hanford Site, shown in this historic photo, are leaking.

Several of the 177 underground storage tanks at the Department of Energy’s Hanford, Wash., nuclear site are leaking and in worse condition than previously thought, according to the Government Accountability Office. The tanks together hold 56 million gal of radioactive waste, left from processing plutonium for atomic bombs. In a recent report, GAO says that to prevent leaks, DOE has pumped nearly all the contents of 149 old single-shell tanks into newer double-shell tanks. However, GAO reports that the primary shell of one of 28 double-shell tanks is now leaking because of construction flaws. A dozen more have similar flaws, but GAO says it is unsure if they too are leaking. Water has intruded into at least 14 of the nearly empty single-shell tanks, and one of those is also leaking. In response, DOE says it is increasing tank monitoring. GAO notes that the leaks and construction delays for a waste treatment plant have raised concerns among state officials and the public.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
Cashing in on founder-led biotech
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specialty Chemicals
Texas court keeps the helium flowing
Business
Business Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE