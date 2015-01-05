MARM Presents Regional Awards

The ACS South Jersey Section presented four awards during the Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting Awards Dinner in April 2014.
Ajay Mallia, research faculty member at Georgetown University, was awarded the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society.
David P. Brown, associate professor of chemistry at St. John’s University in New York, received the Emmet E. Reid Award for Excellence in Teaching at a Small College.
Steven S. Borneman, a chemistry teacher at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, N.Y., was presented with the Division of Chemical Education Middle Atlantic Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching.
In addition, the local section presented Claudia Angle, a chemistry teacher at Bridgeton High School in New Jersey, with its first High School Teacher-of-the-Year award.
