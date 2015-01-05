Medicinal Chemistry Course In India

The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry is cosponsoring the course “Medicinal Chemistry & Drug Discovery & Development India,” which will take place on Feb. 8–12 at Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai, India. The course is being cosponsored by the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and the ACS International Activities Committee. For more information or to register, visit www.mcaddi2015.com.
