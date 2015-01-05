Metamaterials Firm Echodyne Launches

Echodyne, a spin-off from the patent acquisition firm Intellectual Ventures, has raised $15 million in venture funds from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Madrona Venture Group, and other investors. Echodyne aims to develop new radar applications based on metamaterials, which it calls artificially structured materials that can control phenomena including electromagnetic radiation. The radar materials could be used for vehicle collision avoidance systems, according to Intellectual Ventures.
