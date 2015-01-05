Advertisement

People

New Editor For Chemical Reviews

by Linda Wang
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Hammes-Schiffer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Leslie Brian Stauffer
Picture of Sharon Hammes-Schiffer.
Credit: Leslie Brian Stauffer

Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, Swanlund Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, has succeeded Josef Michl, professor of chemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, as editor-in-chief of Chemical Reviews, effective Jan. 1. Michl has served in the position since 1984.

Chemical Reviews publishes reviews of important research in all areas of chemistry.

Hammes-Schiffer says she aims to maintain the “high-quality content in the core areas of chemistry while also pushing the conventional boundaries of chemistry in an effort to enhance the topical diversity by expanding the scope to capture multidisciplinary research and emerging areas.”

“Dr. Hammes-Schiffer’s broad research interests, her standing in the scientific community, and her editorial experience will lead Chemical Reviews to continuous success and growth in topical diversity, content visibility, and educational impact,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which publishes C&EN.

Currently deputy editor of the Journal of Physical Chemistry B, Hammes-Schiffer earned a B.A. in chemistry from Princeton University in 1988 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University in 1993. Her multidisciplinary research focuses on developing analytical theories and computational methods.

“With his vision and dedication, Dr. Michl has established the journal as the premier resource for authoritative and comprehensive review content across chemistry and related disciplines,” King says.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

