Nominations Open For Dreyfus Prize

Nominations are being accepted for the 2015 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. The prize is awarded to an individual in a selected area of chemistry to recognize exceptional and original research that has advanced the field in a major way. This year’s topic is making molecules and materials. The prize is awarded biennially and consists of a citation, a medal, and an award of $250,000. The deadline for nominations is March 2. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/awards/prize.shtml .
