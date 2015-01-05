Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Obama Signs Plant Security Law

by Glenn Hess
January 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

President Barack Obama has signed industry-supported legislation (H.R. 4007) into law that reauthorizes the Department of Homeland Security’s Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program for four years. “After years of engagement on this issue, we are delighted to see this bill become law of the land,” says Lawrence D. Sloan, CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, an industry group. “A multiyear authorization will provide much-needed certainty for chemical [plant] owners and operators implementing the CFATS program.” Since its creation in 2007, the program has been continued year to year through the appropriations process. CFATS requires high-risk chemical facilities to implement a variety of physical- and cybersecurity measures that are subject to DHS review and approval. The legislation cleared the House of Representatives and Senate unanimously, though some House Democrats expressed reservations about extending the program without major modification. Environmental activists opposed the bill, saying it would continue to exempt public water systems and wastewater treatment facilities from CFATS’s requirements. They also note that it does not require facilities to convert to safer chemicals or processes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE