Patel Will Head LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell Industries’ board has named Bhavesh V. Patel CEO effective Jan. 12. He replaces James L. Gallogly, who earlier announced plans to retire. Patel most recently led olefins and polyolefins and technology businesses at the firm. Like Gallogly, Patel once worked for Chevron Phillips Chemical. He has a B.S. in chemical engineering from Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from Temple University.
