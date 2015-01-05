Roche Buys Antibody Specialist Dutalys

Roche has agreed to acquire Dutalys, an Austrian biotech firm specializing in fully human bispecific antibodies, for $133.75 million, plus payments of up to $355 million if certain milestones are hit. Bispecific antibodies contain fragments of two monoclonal antibodies, allowing them to bind to two different antigens. Roche says Dutalys’s technology enables development of products that can treat diseases not addressable by conventional bispecific antibodies.
