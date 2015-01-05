Undergraduate Research Experiences Available

The ACS Office of International Activities is accepting applications for the 2015 ACS International Research Experience for Undergraduates program. Opportunities are available in Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the U.K. Participants will receive a stipend that covers the cost of airfare, housing, and meals during the 10-week research program. Applications are due by Jan. 23. For more information, visit www.acs.org/ireu.
