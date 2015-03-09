2015 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the final set of vignettes of recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2015. A profile of Jacqueline K. Barton, the 2015 Priestley Medalist, will appear in the March 23 issue of C&EN along with her award address.
Paul A. Wender, winner of the Arthur C. Cope Award, and most of the other national award winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on March 24 in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in Denver. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholars will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston, Aug. 16–20. At that meeting, each of the Cope Scholars will present an award address before the Division of Organic Chemistry.
The Arthur C. Cope Award recognizes and encourages excellence in organic chemistry; it consists of a medal, a cash prize of $25,000, and an unrestricted research grant of $150,000 to be assigned by the recipient to any university or nonprofit research institution. Each Cope Scholar Award consists of $5,000, a certificate, and an unrestricted research grant of $40,000 for any university or nonprofit research institution. Arthur C. Cope and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards are sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund.
