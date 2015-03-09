Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09310-cover-openeralternate.jpg
09310-cover-openeralternate.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 9, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 10

Chemistry is still key to the drug industry’s fortunes

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 10
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Chemistry is still key to the drug industry’s fortunes

Print Your Heart Out

3-D bioprinting can already create living tissue, but it’s unclear whether it will ever replicate organs

Chemical Producers Still Standing After Oil Price Drop

U.S. chemical producers are wobbling a little after an oil price decline but are still on their feet

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Shrinking The Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

    Instrumentation: Researchers develop the first miniature analyzer for mass spec’s quantitation workhorse

  • Business

    Chemical Firms Grew Earnings In 2014

    Large firms saw their portfolios hold up against pricing pressures and uneven demand growth

  • Safety

    Chemical Safety Board Chairman Is Leaving

    Tumultuous tenure coming to an end for Rafael Moure-Eraso

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Single-Enantiomer Dearomatization Tool Set For Chiral Action

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

