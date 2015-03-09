ACS Cosponsors Organic Chemistry Symposium

The 44th National Organic Chemistry Symposium will take place June 28–July 2 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The biennial event is cosponsored by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry and the university’s department of chemistry and biochemistry.
The symposium, which highlights recent advances in organic chemistry, will feature 13 distinguished speakers, including Mohammad Movassaghi of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, David MacMillan of Princeton University, and Wendy Young of Genentech.
The deadline for registration and poster submissions is June 1. Some travel awards for undergraduates and faculty at undergraduate institutions are available, and the deadline for applications is April 15.
During the event, the Journal of Organic Chemistry (JOC) Student Symposium will be held on June 28. Students, postdocs, and faculty can learn the latest developments in organic chemistry research, meet the editors of JOC, network with peers and leading researchers, and learn how to publish in JOC.
For more information about the National Organic Chemistry Symposium, visit nationalorganicsymposium.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter