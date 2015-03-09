American Peptide Goes To Bachem

The Swiss peptides producer Bachem will acquire American Peptide Co., an 86-employee business owned by Japan’s Otsuka Chemical. APC provides services ranging from catalog sales to large-scale manufacturing under FDA standards from sites in Sunnyvale and Vista, Calif. The acquisition “strengthens our position in the U.S., the world’s largest peptides market, and provides immediate access to additional large-scale production capacity,” says Bachem CEO Thomas Früh.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter