Antibiotics Firm Macrolide Launches

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals has launched with $22 million of financing to support the discovery of macrolide antibiotics. The start-up is founded on technology developed by Harvard chemist Andrew Myers, who found a way to synthesize macrolides from basic building blocks. The goal is to expand the efficacy of macrolides to combat both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Myers and cofounder Lawrence Miller previously started Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, which exploits tetracycline synthesis technology developed by Myers.
