Bayer Giveth, Bayer Taketh Away

Bayer MaterialScience has purchased Thermoplast Composite, a German specialist in thermoplastic fiber composites. Bayer MaterialScience is active in polyurethane composites and wants to explore composites of its other major product, polycarbonate, in uses such as electronics, hardware, and automobiles. Bayer also plans to expand Thermoplast’s capacity. Separately, Bayer is closing methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and polyether polyol plants in Belford Roxo, Brazil, which employ more than 300 people. Making the polyurethane precursors at the site is too expensive, Bayer says.
