Biotechs Spar Over Algae

Solazyme has asked a U.S. federal court to uphold an arbitration award of $2.3 million and intellectual property developed with former partner Roquette. The two had a joint venture, starting in 2010 but dissolved in 2013, to research and market microalgae-derived ingredients for human and animal consumption. Solazyme says the venture got under way with its intellectual property, which Roquette promised not to reverse-engineer but did. In addition to the arbitration award, Solzyme is asking the court for punitive damages and an order barring Roquette from using its intellectual property.
