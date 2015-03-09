Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Arkema has acquired the Italian organic peroxides formulator Oxido for an undisclosed sum. Arkema says the purchase of Oxido, which has annual sales of about $22 million, increases its network of organic peroxide plants to 12.

Braskem has signed a six-month extension to its naphtha contract with Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras. Braskem, which needs naphtha to make ethylene, was facing contract expiration at the end of February (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 22).

PotashCorp has agreed to purchase a 9.5% stake in Fertilizantes Heringer, a Brazilian maker and distributor of fertilizers, for $55.7 million. PotashCorp sees Heringer as an outlet for the output of its New Brunswick, Canada, potash facility, which is being expanded.

DowAksa, a joint venture between Turkey’s Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii and Dow Chemical, will collaborate on carbon fiber composite technology with Deakin University’s Carbon Nexus research center. The $34 million Carbon Nexus opened last year near Melbourne, Australia.

Ferro has paid $5.5 million to acquire TherMark Holdings, which uses lasers to permanently fuse marking materials to metals, ceramics, and other hard surfaces. Ferro has long supplied TherMark with marking materials.

Solvay has licensed encapsulation technology from U.K.-based Revolymer. Initially, Solvay plans to use the technology to encapsulate germ- and odor-killing organic peroxides for sale to laundry- and dishwashing-tablet makers. But Solvay also plans to use the technology in veterinary and health care applications.

Baxter will acquire the German biotech firm SuppreMol in a deal worth roughly $225 million. The deal brings Baxter a pipeline of biologic immunoregulatory therapies for treating autoimmune and allergic diseases. It includes SM101, which has completed early Phase II studies in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Novartis’s operations in Japan have been suspended for two weeks by Japanese health officials over the firm’s failure to report in a timely fashion more than 3,000 cases of adverse effects experienced by Japanese patients who used the company’s drugs. Novartis apologized, noting that its failure did not jeopardize patients’ health.

Sanofi’s former CEO, Christopher Viehbacher, has joined PureTech Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on commercializing innovative research. Viehbacher will take a seat on PureTech’s board, joining veteran drug research leaders from Pfizer, Merck & Co., and MIT.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Asahi Kasei moves deeper into pharmaceuticals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mitsubishi unit buys Israel’s NeuroDerm
Teijin Moves Into Medical Implants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE