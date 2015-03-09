Charles F. Lange, 84, professor emeritus in the department of microbiology at the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University in Chicago, died on Oct. 13, 2013, in Evanston, Ill.
Born in Chicago, he earned a B.S. degree in mathematics and chemistry in 1951 and an M.S. in physical organic chemistry in 1953, both from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Illinois, Chicago, in 1960.
Lange remained at the University of Illinois, Chicago, becoming an assistant professor in the department of biological chemistry in 1961. Three years later, he moved to the department of microbiology, where he was named an assistant professor. Concurrently, he served as head of the physical chemistry department at Hektoen Institute of Medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago from 1961 until 1969.
In 1970, Lange joined Loyola’s Stritch School of Medicine as a professor in the department of microbiology. He was assistant chair before retiring in 1995.
Throughout his career, he advised numerous graduate students, published widely, and lectured around the world about his research in immunology and kidney disease.
Lange was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
Passionate about inspiring the love of science in young people, he was a judge for the Chicago Public Schools’ student Science Fair for more than 35 years.
After retirement, Lange took up oil painting and served on the boards of several local arts organizations. He was also actively involved in teaching on topics ranging from science to folk music at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Northwestern University.
Lange’s wife of almost 60 years, Maxine, predeceased him by only six days. He is survived by his daughters, Beth and Amy; son, Robert; and five grandchildren.
