Cotton Medal To Douglas Rees

Douglas C. Rees, Roscoe Gilkey Dickinson Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, is the winner of the F. A. Cotton Medal for Excellence in Chemical Research, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M department of chemistry.
The award is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, who was the W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M. Given annually since 1995, the award recognizes excellence in chemical research.
Rees is studying the structures and mechanisms of complex metalloproteins and integral membrane proteins. He will receive the medal during a symposium and dinner on March 27 at Texas A&M.
