People

Gaetano Di Modica

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Gaetano Di Modica, 91, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Turin in Italy, died in Turin on July 10, 2014.

Born in Turin, Di Modica served in the Italian Royal Air Force. He earned a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Turin in 1946.

He then joined the staff at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, working with 1939 Chemistry Nobelist Leopold Ružička on tropolones research. In 1952, he returned to the University of Turin to serve first as an assistant professor and later as a professor. He became director of the organic industrial chemistry department in 1968.

In his research, Di Modica focused primarily on isolating and determining the structure of natural organic compounds, but he also studied the structure-activity relationship of dyes. He published more than 250 papers in publications including the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry.

He served as president of the Italian Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists, the International Federation of Associations of Textile Chemists & Colorists, and the Academy of Sciences of Turin.

Di Modica was a member of the Society of Chemical Industry (now SCI) and an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership from 1957 until 2011.

A longtime pilot of planes and gliders, Di Modica became a member of the Aero Club of Italy in 1955 and served as president of the Aero Club of Turin from 1980 until 1984.

In retirement, he was active in the University of the Third Age, which provides life-changing opportunities for retired and semiretired people.

Survivors include his wife, Marina.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

