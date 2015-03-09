Industry Seeks Delisting Of Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether

The American Chemistry Council is asking EPA to remove ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE) from the agency’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reporting program. Industrial facilities must file annual reports with EPA detailing their environmental releases and waste management of TRI-listed chemicals. In a 491-page petition, ACC, a chemical industry trade association, argues that “available scientific data indicate that EGBE poses low potential hazards to human health and the environment.” As a result, EGBE does not meet the criteria for being on the list of 594 individual chemicals and 31 chemical categories subject to TRI’s reporting requirements, ACC contends. “Delisting would remove a significant disincentive to the use of EGBE, a solvent that has proven to be highly effective in a variety of important water-based coating formulations,” the petition says. ACC points out that in 2004, EPA dropped EGBE from the list of toxic air pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act after determining that releases of the chemical were unlikely to pose any threat to human health or the environment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter