Intrexon Gets Maker Of Engineered Apples

Intrexon, a synthetic biology company, has agreed to pay $41 million to acquire Okanagan Specialty Fruits. Okanagan recently won USDA approval for its genetically engineered Artic apples, which do not brown upon slicing, and expects to sell them in test markets late next year (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 5). According to Intrexon, fresh-cut fruits are one of the fastest-growing categories in the fruit and vegetable industry. In the past 14 months, Intrexon has been extending its technology reach into food, energy, and health care through acquisitions and collaborations.
