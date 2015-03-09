Japan’s JSR Buys U.S. Biologics Maker

Continuing a push into the life sciences field, Japanese chemical maker JSR will join with two partners to buy KBI Biopharma, a U.S.-based contract biopharmaceutical producer. Based in Durham, N.C., KBI offers manufacturing in mammalian-cell-based bioreactors with a capacity of up to 2,000 L. JSR, which will own the majority of KBI, says the acquisition will help it become a recognized player in the biopharmaceutical market. In recent years JSR has invested in the cell-culture and antibody purification businesses.
