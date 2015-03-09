Leete Award Accepting Nominations

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is seeking nominations for the Edward Leete Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to teaching and research in organic chemistry.
The award is named in honor of the late University of Minnesota professor who, through his contributions to science and education, fostered an appreciation and love for organic chemistry. The winner will receive a $1,500 cash prize.
Nominees must be members of the division and have made outstanding contributions to both teaching and research. Nominations are due on April 1. For more information, visit https://organicdivision.org/leete.
