Pacifichem 2015 Call For Papers

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (PAC CHEM or Pacifichem). Pacifichem 2015 will take place on Dec. 15–20 in Honolulu and is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.
Housing reservations are now open for Pacifichem 2015. Hotel accommodations can be made online through the Pacifichem website (pacifichem.org) until Nov. 13.
The congress has negotiated excellent rates at a wide selection of hotels in the Waikiki Beach area near the meeting. All attendees who book rooms through its official housing bureau, Orchid Event Solutions, will receive complimentary Internet access in the rooms. Pacifichem endorses only room reservations booked through Orchid. Attendees from Japan can coordinate their travel and hotel accommodations through Nippon Travel Agency.
Technical sessions will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center, Hilton Hawaiian Village, Hilton Waikiki Beach, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian, Sheraton Waikiki, and Waikiki Marriott.
See pacifichem.org for more information.
Pacifichem 2015 is the seventh in the series of successful scientific conferences held in Honolulu roughly every five years with the goal of fostering collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists. The congress emphasizes the collaborative nature of chemistry as a multidisciplinary science and the opportunities to network with Pan-Pacific research groups.
ACS is the host society for Pacifichem 2015, and Peter J. Stang, the David P. Gardner Presidential Chair of Organic Chemistry at the University of Utah, is chairing the congress. The theme of this year’s congress is “Chemical Networking: Building Bridges across the Pacific.”
The congress is accepting abstract submissions until April 3. Abstracts being submitted for presentation should consist of a maximum of 250 words and must be submitted through the Pacifichem website at pacifichem.org. To submit, click on “Technical Program” then “Abstract Submission.”
The preliminary program for Pacifichem 2015 is scheduled to be published in the July 13 issue of C&EN. The final program will be published in the Oct. 5 issue.
The technical program consists of 336 symposia in three broad areas:
◾ Core areas of chemistry: analytical; inorganic; macromolecular; organic; and physical, theoretical, and computational.
◾ Multi- or cross-disciplinary areas of chemistry: agrochemistry, environmental chemistry, and geochemistry; biological chemistry; and materials and nanoscience.
◾ Chemistry solutions to global challenges: chemistry of clean energy conversion, storage, and production; bench to bedside—chemistry of health care; and connecting chemistry to society.
Special events include an opening ceremony and lecture on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Sheraton Waikiki, followed by the Pacifichem Congress Mixer on the Sheraton Waikiki and Royal Hawaiian lawns. The Pacifichem Lecturer will be Sam Kean, author of the book “The Disappearing Spoon.”
A student poster competition will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 PM at the Hawaii Convention Center. The deadline for submission of abstracts for the student poster competition is April 3.
Pacifichem 2015 is also accepting applications for the Early Career Chemist Travel Grant (formerly Young Scholar Awards Program), which will be awarded to up to 40 chemistry professionals from developing countries within the Pacific Basin.
The exposition will be held from Tuesday, Dec. 15, to Thursday, Dec. 17. Booths are still available for companies interested in exhibiting. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the following categories: corporate, symposia, and exhibitor sponsorships.
More information is available at pacifichem.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter