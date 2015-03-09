Patheon Will Acquire API Producer Irix

The drug services firm Patheon has agreed to acquire the pharmaceutical chemical maker Irix Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1996 by former Roche executives, Irix produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including highly potent and controlled substances, in Greenville and Florence, S.C. Following a merger last year with DSM’s fine chemicals business, Patheon operates former DSM API facilities in Regensburg, Germany, and Linz, Austria. Patheon executive Lukas Utiger says the Irix acquisition will add API capacity in the U.S.
