Renmatix Gets Total As New Investor

The French energy giant Total has invested in the cellulosic sugar technology developer Renmatix and signed a development agreement that will enable it to explore using Renmatix’s process to make feedstock for biobased products. Total also gets a seat on the King of Prussia, Pa.-based firm’s board. In 2013, BASF signed a similar agreement with Renmatix. The Total investment is part of a Renmatix fundraising program intended to bring in at least $50 million.
