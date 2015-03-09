Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots

March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

As reported by Richard Strickert in his 2009 letter to the editor, the first sample of plutonium produced by Glenn Seaborg and his collaborators that was large enough to be weighed was on display for a number of years at the at University of California, Berkeley, Lawrence Hall of Science (C&EN, April 9, 2009, page 2). At some point in the late 2000s, as a result of both financial and perceived radiation safety concerns, the Lawrence Hall staff decided to remove this sample from display.

In 2008, a small plastic box with a label stating “First sample of Pu weighed 2.7 mg” was found at the Hazardous Material Facility on campus. It was assigned EH&S sample number S338. There it could have been discarded as radioactive waste were it not for the knowledgeable eye of Phil Broughton, a health physicist in UC Berkeley’s environmental health and safety department. The paper trail documenting this sample’s history had been lost, and so the question was what could be done to establish its authenticity as Seaborg’s plutonium?

In July 2014, Broughton delivered Sample S338 to our group in the nuclear engineering department at UC Berkeley. To preserve the possible historical significance of this object, it was decided that the box should not be opened and that only nondestructive testing should be done on it. As a result, we performed passive X- and gamma-ray analysis on the box. For photos of the box and details of our measurements, see: http://arxiv.org/abs/1412.7590.

Our studies showed that this object contained 239Pu and no other radioactive isotopes. The mass of 239Pu contained in this box was determined to be 2.0 + 0.3 mg. Although not 100% conclusive, these observations are consistent with the identification of this being the 2.77-mg PuO2 sample described by Seaborg and his collaborators as the first sample of 239Pu that was large enough to be weighed.

More detailed measurements such as mass spectrometry or chemical analysis could be performed, but that would require opening the plastic box and sacrificing some of the plutonium-containing material. It is hoped that in the near future a commemorative display will be set up in Seaborg’s office in Gilman Hall on the Berkeley campus where the discovery of plutonium was made. This object would be a fitting item to showcase in such a setting.

Eric B. Norman
Keenan J. Thomas
Kristina E. Telhami
Berkeley, Calif

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

USGS finds data fraud, closes chemistry lab
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Way To Learn Your Chemistry History
Autograph Hounds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE