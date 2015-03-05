Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Shrinking The Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Instrumentation: Researchers develop the first miniature analyzer for mass spec’s quantitation workhorse

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The ion optics bench of a miniaturized triple quadrupole mass spectrometer.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
The first miniature triple-quadrupole mass analyzer is not much longer than a pencil.

To uncover the molecular composition of samples outside the lab, researchers have been shrinking mass spectrometers to make them portable. Various mass analyzers—the components of the spectrometer that sort molecular fragments and send them into the detector—have already been miniaturized, including ion traps and single quadrupoles. But triple quadrupoles, the mass analyzers of choice for most quantitative mass spec applications, have not been miniaturized—until now.

A team at Microsaic Systems, in Woking, En­gland, has developed the first mini triple-quadrupole mass analyzer (Anal. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5b00311).

The work “marks important progress in mass spec miniaturization,” says R. Graham Cooks, a chemistry professor at Purdue University. “Almost all previous miniature mass spectrometers have used ion traps.”

“The mass spectrometer for targeted compound quantitation is the triple quad, whether the application is environmental monitoring, food safety, clinical analysis, or whatever,” says Richard A. Yost, a chemistry professor at the University of Florida. “This is really the first commercial attempt to develop a practical small-sized and potentially field-deployable triple-quad platform.”

The overall mass analyzer is about 9.5 inches long, about one-quarter of the size of those used in conventional triple-quadrupole instruments, according to Steven Wright, the Microsaic scientist who led the development. The researchers demonstrated the analyzer’s abilities by coupling it to a liquid chromatograph and by using it to perform both single-stage and tandem mass spectrometry.

Microsaic wants to use the mini analyzer for field applications such as food analysis, including the detection of pesticide residues on apples. “We’ve shown that we can detect pesticides at 10 ppb,” a desirable level of detection in pesticide monitoring, Wright says.

But don’t expect to see a commercial instrument just yet. “There’s a great deal of system engineering to do,” Wright explains. “We have the core of the system. The physics works, and we’ve got the performance, but now we have to build a system around it.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Expanding the repertoire of ion traps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shrinking The Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ASMS Instrument Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE